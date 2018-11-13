Protests planned over 'thong' comments during sex assault trial

A series of protests are to take place on Wednesday over controversial comments about a woman's underwear in a rape trial.

Sexual violence and rape victim support networks have raised concerns over the closing arguments of the case in Cork.

The senior counsel for the defence made remarks about the fact the 17-year-old complainant was wearing a thong.

Protests are planned for Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Waterford and Belfast.

ROSA (Reproductive rights, against Oppression, Sexism & Austerity) is organising the rally in Cork.

It says: "News of the recently reported court case in Cork where a 17-year-old woman's underwear were used as a part of evidence against her accusation of sexual assault has caused both national and international outrage.

"The defence asked the jury in closing arguments to consider the victims 'thong with a lace front' in Cork Central Criminal Court last week.

"These lines of character accusation and victim blaming are unfortunately a common tactic used in cases before the courts relating to sexual violence."