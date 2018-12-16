Robbers use digger to tear ATM from the wall of Monaghan bank

Gardaí are investigating after at least three people used a digger and trailer to steal an ATM in County Monaghan.

It happened at the Bank of Ireland branch on Main Street in Ballybay at around 3am this morning.

Gardaí said the digger was towed to scene by a tractor and trailer.

The robbers used it to tear the ATM from the wall of the bank before carrying it from the scene in a large SUV with a trailer – possibly a Toyota Land Cruiser.

The tractor was set on fire at the scene.

Gardaí said the suspects fled in the direction of Cootehill or Carrickmacross.

The main street in the town is sealed off this morning with traffic diversions in place.

Gardaí are urging anyone with information to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 9690190.