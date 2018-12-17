Road traffic charges against Conor McGregor struck out

He appeared before Dublin District Court this morning

News
Conor McGregor arrives at Dublin District Court. Picture by: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

Road traffic charges against Conor McGregor have been struck out.

The MMA fighter appeared before the Dublin District Court this morning where he was facing allegations of having no insurance, no licence and the non-production of both.

They were alleged to have happened at Grove Road in Rathmines, Dublin on the 10th of July this year.

The court heard all matters have been struck out.


