Rickshaw regulation to be considered by Oireachtas committee

Rickshaw regulation is being discussed by the Oireachtas Committee on Transport on Wednesday.

Recent proposals for late night rural bus services will also be focused on.

Transport Minister Shane Ross will meet with members of the committee.

Committee chairman, Fergus O'Dowd, said there are some some safety issues around rickshaws.

"Safety concerns have been raised around the vehicles leading to calls from some quarters for them to be regulated.

"Last year, the minister asked the National Transport Authority to conduct a review of the use and operation of rickshaws throughout Ireland and the potential for the regulation and licensing of that industry.

"The committee will be looking for an update on this issue."

Rickshaw drivers in Dublin city | Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Minister Ross recently announced new evening and late night bus services - which will operate in a number of rural areas on a trial basis from next month.

Mr O'Dowd added: "The committee will be keen to discuss these proposals in greater detail when we meet with the minister.

"Of interest will be the various routes, counties and locations chosen, how counties and communities can apply to be included in the service, the frequency of the services and how they will operate in practice."

'Rickshaw NCT'

Cieran Perry is an Independent Dublin City councillor. He told Newstalk Breakfast action needs to be taken on rickshaws.

"I'm not sure if I would support a complete ban - it would make more sense to regulate (them) - it's a service that people appear to want.

"It could even be argued that it's an environmentally more friendly mode of transport.".

"I think, to be honest, proper regulation - insure it, licence it, make sure that there's a public fare structure, the earnings are taxable, health and safety concerns addressed - I think that would be a much more sensible approach than an outright ban".

He also suggested an NCT-type test would be needed on the rickshaws themselves.

"That's one of the biggest fears that I personally have - whether the rickshaws themselves are mechanically capable of carrying the amount of passengers they do carry on a regular basis.

"The NTA already already regulate taxis as public services vehicles; if these were considered public service vehicles as well the NTA would simply transfer the regulation from taxis, change the regulation to whatever means necessary and implement that for the rickshaws".

But he said if only option is to ban them, he will support that: "Yeah I'd have to (support a ban)... we can't continue with the chaos that happens every weekend in the city centre - something has to be done.

"My preference is clearly for regulation".