PICTURES: 'Repeal the 8th' mural finds a new Dublin home

A controversial 'Repeal the 8th' mural developed by Irish street artist Maser has found a new home in Dublin.

Earlier this week the mural was removed from the Project Arts Centre in Temple Bar.

The centre said it was removed as the Charities Regulator informed them that the display was 'political activity' and was therefore in breach of the Charities Act 2009 and not in line with the centre's 'charitable purpose'.

If the artwork was not removed, the centre was at risk of losing its charitable status.

The mural has now been placed on the side of Seán MacBride House on Fleet Street, on the offices of the headquarters of Amnesty International Ireland.

Image: Amnesty International Ireland

Its re-homing has been welcomed by Amnesty International Ireland's executive director, Colm O’Gorman.

He said: "We are proud and honoured to host this iconic piece of art, which captures the essence of this campaign.

"No matter how hard the other side try to paint over the issue, the Eighth Amendment causes women immense harm and suffering.

Image: Amnesty International Ireland

"This mural is a testament to the unwavering spirit of those who have campaigned for 35 years for its repeal."

Speaking about the new version of the mural, Cian O’Brien, artistic director of Project Arts Centre, added: "I'm delighted to see that Maser’s artwork will have a life beyond its short one on the wall of Project Arts Centre.

"I hope this is the start of many more replications of this important artwork across the city".

The colours of the mural have been changed, to reflect Amnesty's 'It's Time' campaign.

Image: Amnesty International Ireland

Earlier this week, Taosieach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil he hoped the artwork would find a new home.

"The Charities Regulator would have taken the same approach or the same attitude had it been a pro-life or an anti-abortion mural.

"And I've no doubt the mural will appear elsewhere - perhaps somebody who owns a private building may wish to make the space available for the mural to be re-instated.

"Perhaps even the fact that it has been removed meant that more people saw it than might have otherwise seen it had that not been the case".