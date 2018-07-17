Renewed call for cooperation as world marks MH17 anniversary

Tuesday marks the fourth anniversary since the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17.

All 298 people on board were killed when the plane was downed in eastern Ukraine, during a flight between Amsterdam and Kuala Lumpur on July 17th 2014.

The victims included people from 17 countries - 196 of them were Dutch.

In October 2015, the Dutch Safety Board concluded the plane was downed by a Russian-made rocket, and in September 2016 investigators said the rocket was fired from territory held by pro-Russia separatists.

The investigation concluded the plane was shot down by a Buk missile moved into Ukraine from Russia.

The Joint Investigation Team said: "The [Joint Investigation Team] is convinced that the BUK TELAR that was used to down MH17, originates from the 53rd Anti Aircraft Missile brigade... a unit of the Russian army from Kursk in the Russian Federation. The JIT reached this conclusion after extensive comparative research.

"The JIT presumes that within the 53rd brigade and within the circle around it, people have knowledge about the operation in which that particular BUK TELAR was deployed and about the persons that were involved in it."

In a statement to mark the anniversary, Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said: "Our thoughts today are with the victims and the bereaved.

"I want to commend the Joint Investigation Team for their independence, professionalism and impartiality and for their tireless efforts to establish accountability for these tragic deaths.

"We urge all states to cooperate fully with the investigation in accordance with the terms of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2166 (2014) which called for those responsible to be held accountable.

"The victims and the bereaved deserve no less."