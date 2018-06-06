Redevelopment of former Central Bank site in Dublin gets green light

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission for the proposed redevelopment of the former Central Bank site in Dublin city centre.

Investment firms Hines and the Peterson Group are behind the project, dubbed Central Plaza, and confirmed this morning that it has gotten the green light.

The plan - expected to cost around €75 million - proposes office space to accommodate around 1,300 workers across eight floors, as well as space for retail, restaurants and cafés at street and basement level.

Brian Moran, Senior Managing Director of Hines, said: “We are delighted An Bord Pleanála has given the go-ahead for the project.

"With planning permission now granted it means full steam ahead for this exciting city centre project that will accommodate over 1,300 office professionals and create more than 300 new full and part-time retail and hospitality jobs across the 5 buildings that make up the Central Plaza complex.”

The company adds that they have received "significant interest" from international and domestic retailers, as well as food and beverage operators.

Restoration work on the building's interior has already gotten under way, with Hines saying that scaffolding currently on the building will be removed 'in the coming weeks'.

The project will also include a new 'streetscape' towards College Green and along Fownes Street and Cope Street.