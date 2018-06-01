'Red Rock' wins Best Soap for third time at IFTA Gala Television Awards

The TV3 soap 'Red Rock' has been named as Best Soap for the third year at the IFTA Gala Television Awards.

Other winners at the ceremony on Thursday included 'The Young Offenders' winning Best Male Performance for Chris Walley, and Best Director for Peter Foott.

While 'Derry Girls' took Best Comedy and Best Writer for Lisa McGee.

Shay Healy was also given the Lifetime Achievement Award - with tributes from Phil Coulter, Vincent Browne, John McColgan, Johnny Logan, Twink and Linda Martin.

Shay Healy receives the Lifetime Achievement Award for his legendary career to standing ovations!

Marty Morrissey picked up the Gala TV Presenter of the Year Award, 'Dancing with the Stars' took Best Entertainment, while 'Gogglebox' was named Best Reality.

The Factual Award went to Dermot Bannon and the team at 'Room to Improve'.



'Fairy Tale of New York' won the Specialist Factual category, and Sharon Horgan won Best Female Performance for 'Catastrophe'.



Irish language comedy/drama 'Fir Bolg' won the Best Irish Language category.



BBC Newline took the IFTA news award for their coverage of the death of Martin McGuinness and RTÉ won the best current affairs category for 'RTÉ Investigates: Nightmare to Let'.

Hosted by Jason Byrne at the RDS Concert Hall in Dublin, the awards will be broadcast on TG4 this Saturday.

The list of IFTA Gala winners were:

ENTERTAINMENT

Dancing with the Stars (ShinaWil)

COMEDY

Derry Girls (Hat Trick / Channel 4)

FACTUAL

Room to Improve (Coco Television)

DOCUMENTARY SERIES

John Connors: The Travellers (Scratch Films / RTE)

DOCUMENTARY SINGLE

Shaw: My Astonishing Self (Animo TV / RTE)

SOAP / CONTINUING DRAMA

Red Rock (TV3)

FEMALE PERFORMANCE

Sharon Horgan – Catastrophe ((Merman & Avalon TV / Channel 4))

MALE PERFORMANCE

Chris Walley, The Young Offenders (Vico Films/ BBC3/RTE)

LIVE EVENT

TG4XX BEO (Gifted Empire/TG4)

REALITY & CONSTRUCTED REALITY

Gogglebox Ireland (Kite Entertainment / TV3)

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

Fairytale of New York (RTE)

SPORTS

Crash and Burn (DotTV/RTE)

CURRENT AFFAIRS

RTE Investigates - Nightmare to Let

NEWS

BBC Newsline

CHILDREN & YOUNG PEOPLE’S - LIVE ACTION

Bernard Dunne's Mythical Heroes (Firebrand/RTE)

ANIMATION –CHILDREN & YOUNG PEOPLE

Lily’s Driftwood Bay (Sixteen South)

IRISH LANGUAGE

Fir Bolg (Dearg Films / TG4)

DIRECTOR COMEDY/SOAP

Peter Foott, The Young Offenders (Vico Films / BBC3/RTE)

WRITER COMEDY/SOAP

Lisa McGee, Derry Girls (Hat Trick/Channel 4)

DIRECTOR TELEVISION

Garry Keane, Deafening (Mind the Gap / RTE)

CAMERA TELEVISION

Domenico Pontillo, Wild Ireland - the Edge of the World (Crossing the Line / BBC NI/TG4)

EDITING TELEVISION

Bob Caldwell, Pearl Harbor The Heroes Who Fought Back (360 Productions / Discovery)

SOUND TELEVISION

Fiachra O’Hanlon and Killian Fitzgerald Pearl Harbour The Heroes who Fought Back (360 Productions / Discovery)