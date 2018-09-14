Record number of people waiting for treatment in Irish hospitals

The number of people waiting for treatment in Irish hospitals has hit a new record high.

Figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) show 718,690 people were waiting to be seen or treated by a doctor at the end of August.

The figures include more than 48,000 children - one third of whom have been waiting for over a year.

It comes amid reports that a major overspend at the Department of Health has dashed plans for tax cuts or increased spending in next month’s budget.

The NTPF figures are released across nine separate lists.

The total includes 514,585 people waiting for an outpatient appointment and 74,189 people waiting for an inpatient or day case procedures.

The inpatient list has fallen by 2,000.

Nearly half of the people on the outpatient list have been waiting longer than six months, while the same is true for over 30,000 people on the inpatient list.

The total figure includes nearly 12,000 people who were “suspended” from the lists for a range of reasons.

It comes after the INMO warned that the HSE has no plan in place to deal with expected hospital overcrowding over the winter months.

Health experts are warning that there is no reason to expect any improvement in the overcrowding in Ireland’s Emergency Departments and hospital wards this winter.