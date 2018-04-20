Record drop in number of rough sleepers in Dublin

New figures show the number of rough sleepers in Dublin saw a record decrease in the spring.

The figures, to be published by the Department of Housing later, show the number of people sleeping rough dropped from 184 in winter 2017 to 110 in spring 2018.

This is a 40% decrease and the largest decrease on record.

The housing and homeless charity Peter McVerry Trust has urged the Government and the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) to continue to intensify efforts to decrease the number of people sleeping rough, and "make every effort to eliminate the need to sleep rough".

Pat Doyle, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust, has welcomed the latest figures.

"The latest figures show a 40% reduction in the past six months in the number of people sleeping rough, that must be welcomed and every effort must be made to decrease that figure further over the next six months ahead of winter 2018.

"The reduction is a clear result of a high intensity and assertive programme of engagement with people sleeping rough to encourage them into shelter and housing."

Mr Doyle also pointed to the coordinated response of the Peter McVerry Trust, as well as the DRHE, to Storm Emma as "a significant contributing factor" to the reduction in the number of rough sleepers.

"Peter McVerry Trust has made huge efforts to tackle the issue of rough sleeping and many of our initiatives have directly helped to reduce the number of people sleeping rough.

"The extreme weather events at the time of Storm Emma saw a major mobilisation of resources involving the DRHE and Peter McVerry Trust to get people off the street."

"That response meant that we brought people who wouldn't normally access shelter into a professional environment where we could assess and engage them over a period of days."

The charity also highlighted the Housing First project in accelerating the delivery of tenancies for people sleeping rough.

It says 220 tenancies have been created through this programme so far.

Mr Doyle added: "The Housing First programme has been extremely effective in securing homes for people with a significant history of sleeping rough.

"Housing First provides tenants with a range of multi-disciplinary wraparound supports, which results in tenancy sustainment rates that are above international norms."