Rapper Snoop Dogg thanks himself as he joins Hollywood Walk of Fame

US rapper Snoop Dogg has been honoured with a star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Hundreds of fans turned out for the occasion on Hollywood Boulevard as the star was unveiled.

The LA rapper was suitably modest in receiving the honour, thanking himself for his success over the years.

"I want to thank me for believing in me, I want to thank me for doing all this hard work, I want to thank me for having no days off, I want to thank me for never quitting, I want to thank me for always being a giver and trying to give more than I receive," he said.

"I want to thank me for trying to do more right than wrong, I want to thank me for just being me at all times. Snoop Dogg, you a bad motherf*****."

One of the most influential hip hop stars of his generation, Snoop burst on to the scene with his first album 'Doggystyle' in 1993.

The album was certified quadruple platinum - and had sold over seven million copies by 2015.

He achieved worldwide success over the years with singles including Who Am I (What's My Name)?, Gin & Juice and Drop It Like It's Hot, as well as scores of collaborations like Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang, Still D.R.E and The Next Episode.

Snoop was joined by long-time collaborators Quincy Jones, Dr Dre, Pharrell Williams and Warren G as the star was unveiled.