Rally held in support of Gerry Adams over explosive device attack

A rally was held in Belfast on Monday night in support of Gerry Adams, after an explosive device was thrown at his home.

The former Sinn Féin president and his colleague Bobby Storey were targeted in the attacks on Friday night.

Mr Adams told the crowd he was thankful nobody was hurt, and had this message:

"You're either for peace or you're against peace.

"And if you feel that there's justification in bombing our house and bombing Theresa and Bobby's house then step up and explain yourself.

"Justify your actions, stand over what you have done and explain the rationale behind it".

The attacks on people of Bogside, Fountain, Portadown & Short Strand are wrong. They are only a measure of the failure of those behind them @MaryLouMcDonald at tonight's #NotInMyName Rally. pic.twitter.com/OoBeVcWNVi — Mairéad O'Donnell (@cllrmairead) July 16, 2018

While Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has described those who threw the explosive devices as "enemies of the people".

She says the violence cannot be tolerated.

"The people who launched these attacks are enemies of the people - that are enemies of the peace, that are enemies working against the interests of their own community".

More Images from 2nights rally. pic.twitter.com/9jFLwQQLKr — Gerry Adams (@GerryAdamsSF) July 16, 2018



