Rally held in support of Gerry Adams over explosive device attack

His colleague Bobby Storey was also targeted on Friday night

News
Rally held in support of Gerry Adams over explosive device attack

Gerry Adams addresses a crowd in Belfast | Image via @GerryAdamsSF on Twitter

A rally was held in Belfast on Monday night in support of Gerry Adams, after an explosive device was thrown at his home.

The former Sinn Féin president and his colleague Bobby Storey were targeted in the attacks on Friday night.

Mr Adams told the crowd he was thankful nobody was hurt, and had this message:

"You're either for peace or you're against peace.

"And if you feel that there's justification in bombing our house and bombing Theresa and Bobby's house then step up and explain yourself.

"Justify your actions, stand over what you have done and explain the rationale behind it".

While Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has described those who threw the explosive devices as "enemies of the people".

She says the violence cannot be tolerated.

"The people who launched these attacks are enemies of the people - that are enemies of the peace, that are enemies working against the interests of their own community".



1 Related articles
Homes of Sinn Féin's Gerry Adams and Bobby Storey attacked with explosives

Homes of Sinn Féin's Gerry Adams and Bobby Storey attacked with explosives