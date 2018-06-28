Rail delays expected after Dublin to Galway train hits herd of cows

Irish Rail say delays are expected on Galway and Westport services for the remainder of Thursday.

It comes after a Dublin Heuston to Galway train hit a herd of cows near Tullamore, Co Offaly earlier.

The rail operator says significant delays are expected to services as a result.

Iarnród Éireann has apologised for the inconvenience caused.

