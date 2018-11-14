Proposal to extend 'green man' length at Dublin traffic lights

A proposal is being put to Dublin City Council, to increase the length of time for pedestrians to cross roads.

The motion, from Green Party Councillor Ciarán Cuffe, wants to extend the 'green man' at traffic lights around the city by one second.

He says this would better facilitate more vulnerable road users, who would benefit from additional crossing time."

The Dublin Cycling Campaign has welcomed the idea.

In a tweet, the advocacy group says: "This may seem like a small thing, but extending the green pedestrian signal time will make a huge difference to people with disabilities, the elderly, and young families."

Councillors are due to vote on the proposal on Wednesday evening.