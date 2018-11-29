Pro-choice protesters gather outside Dáil as abortion debate continues

Pro-choice protestors are gathering outside Leinster House this evening calling for changes to the proposed abortion legislation.

Demonstrators are angry at the proposed three-day waiting period currently contained in the bill.

A motion to remove the measure from the bill was last night rejected by the Dáil.

Health Minister Simon Harris warned that it was something people voted for in the referendum.

Abortion Rights Campaign spokesperson Linda Kavanagh said demonstrators want all criminal sanctions removed from the bill.

"We also want to see the full decriminalisation of abortion - for both the pregnant person and the person who's providing the abortion care,” she said.

"It is recommended by UN bodies, by the World Health Organisation that no one should be afraid to go to jail for helping someone to get an abortion."

The proposed legislation falls far short of the gold standard of care all pregnant people deserve, that's why we're calling this demo on Thursday at 6.30pm at Leinster house. Please join us - this is the LAST CHANCE to make your voice heard. #Legisl8https://t.co/LPVZkY3Ofa pic.twitter.com/WWAHmUUrF1 — Abortion Rights IE (@freesafelegal) November 27, 2018

The rally is getting underway as the Dáil continues to debate the legislation.

It's the third session this week where Deputies have been discussing amendments to the government's plans.

Pro-life TDs have been accused of delaying the legislation and of trying to replay the referendum.

Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan gave an emotional plea for progress calling on the opposition to think about the women affected.

“Have these women any rights? Or have they been set aside for some future discussion?

“I would plead the members who are regurgitating what went on before the referendum and in the course of the referendum.

“We were given responsibility.

“We should stand up to that that responsibility now, carry that responsibility, recognise that we have a job to do and do it.”

However, Independent TD Peadar Tóibín said the criticism was an attempt to shut down debate.

“We are a couple of minutes into the debate again tonight and the name-calling starts,” he said.

“Just two nights ago, we had a deputy that was forced to tears due to the aggression that was in the particular chamber.

“Character assassination, sneering and calling names is not political debate.

“It is an effort to close down debate and it is an effort to censor. We should stop.”