Pro-choice protesters gather outside Dáil as abortion debate continues

Demonstrators want all criminal sanctions removed from the legislation

News
Pro-choice protesters gather outside Dáil as abortion debate continues

Image: Abortion Rights Campaign

Pro-choice protestors are gathering outside Leinster House this evening calling for changes to the proposed abortion legislation.

Demonstrators are angry at the proposed three-day waiting period currently contained in the bill.

A motion to remove the measure from the bill was last night rejected by the Dáil.

Health Minister Simon Harris warned that it was something people voted for in the referendum.

Abortion Rights Campaign spokesperson Linda Kavanagh said demonstrators want all criminal sanctions removed from the bill.

"We also want to see the full decriminalisation of abortion - for both the pregnant person and the person who's providing the abortion care,” she said.

"It is recommended by UN bodies, by the World Health Organisation that no one should be afraid to go to jail for helping someone to get an abortion."

The rally is getting underway as the Dáil continues to debate the legislation.

It's the third session this week where Deputies have been discussing amendments to the government's plans.

Pro-life TDs have been accused of delaying the legislation and of trying to replay the referendum.

Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan gave an emotional plea for progress calling on the opposition  to think about the women affected.

“Have these women any rights? Or have they been set aside for some future discussion?

“I would plead the members who are regurgitating what went on before the referendum and in the course of the referendum.

“We were given responsibility.

“We should stand up to that that responsibility now, carry that responsibility, recognise that we have a job to do and do it.”

However, Independent TD Peadar Tóibín said the criticism was an attempt to shut down debate.

“We are a couple of minutes into the debate again tonight and the name-calling starts,” he said.

“Just two nights ago, we had a deputy that was forced to tears due to the aggression that was in the particular chamber.

“Character assassination, sneering and calling names is not political debate.

“It is an effort to close down debate and it is an effort to censor. We should stop.”


4 Related articles
TD hits out at "Trump-type" abortion waiting period

TD hits out at "Trump-type" abortion waiting period

Nearly 70 female celebrities call for decriminalisation of abortion in the North

Nearly 70 female celebrities call for decriminalisation of abortion in the North

Peadar Tóibín resigns from Sinn Féin following six month suspension

Peadar Tóibín resigns from Sinn Féin following six month suspension

Amendment to abortion legislation will allow for review within five years

Amendment to abortion legislation will allow for review within five years