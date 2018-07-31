Presidential hopefuls to kick off campaigns in Waterford

Presidential hopefuls will make their first pitches for a nomination to run for the Arás later today.

Senator Joan Freeman and businessman Gavin Duffy will make their appeals to Waterford City and County Council.

All candidates hoping to run for President have to secure the backing of four local authorities to get on the ballot paper.

Waterford City and County Council will be the first to declare this afternoon when it holds a special meeting to hear from two candidates.

Independent Senator and founder of Pieta House Joan Freeman will make her address first at around 3.30.

After that businessman and TV personality Gavin Duffy will make his case.

It will be the first time in the campaign that we hear from Ms Freeman. Although she has written to local councils she has avoided media appearances while she tries to seek the nomination.

Gavin Duffy on the other hand has had plenty to say, in both the weekend papers and TV and radio interviews.

He has said Michael D Higgins talks to people's heads, but he wants to be the one to talk to their hearts.

Meanwhile, a Fianna Fáil councillor has written to councillors around the country calling on them to nominate TD Éamon Ó Cuív as a candidate.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin last month confirmed that the party would support President Michael D Higgins’ bid for a second term.

However, Galway councillor Ollie Crowe sent the letter to councillors warning that “sitting on the sidelines is simply not a suitable or appropriate option.

“Our party’s role is to run in political races not turn away from them.”

He wrote that Deputy Ó Cuív would make for an “outstanding candidate.”

The move is widely seen as a challenge to Deputy Martin’s authority within the party.

With reporting from Michael Staines ...