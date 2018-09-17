Presidential hopeful Kevin Sharkey withdraws from "farce" race

Artist Kevin Sharkey has withdrawn from his attempt to secure a presidential nomination in the upcoming election.

He had been hoping to receive the backing of four county councils to get his place on the ballot next month.

However, Mr Sharkey had yet to receive a single backing from a council.

There are already four names officially in the race after President Michael D Higgins confirmed he would stand for re-election - and three others received the required number of nominations from local authorities.

Businessman Gavin Duffy secured his fourth nomination on Friday, joining fellow 'Dragon's Den' panelist Sean Gallagher and Senator Joan Freeman on the ballot.

Sinn Féin has also confirmed MEP Liadh Ní Riada as its candidate.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr Sharkey said: "I am leaving the circus, Farce, that is the presidential Race to focus on my new collection of paintings".

"I am also looking forward to the release of my first single", he added.

"I am withdrawing from the presidential race due to the Corruption of the local councils all over Ireland."

He also thanked "the several councils and councillors who promised me their votes" - before again criticising the "rampant corruption that is destroying our beautiful country, and democracy".