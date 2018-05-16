Pope Francis to visit homeless centre in Dublin during trip to Ireland

Pope Francis is to visit a homeless centre in Dublin during his trip to Ireland later this year.

The Capuchin Day Centre has been providing meals and support for people in need for over 40 years.

The pontiff will be in Dublin on August 25th and 26th for the World Meeting of Families.

Brother Kevin Crowley, founder and CEO of the Capuchin Day Centre, spoke to Newstalk Breakfast about the visit.

He said: "I'm so delighted, and I think it's absolutely fantastic, that none other than Pope Francis himself is arriving to Capuchin Day Centre.

"I think that's a huge, huge honour for the people in need, and for the homeless people."

He added: "Archbishop [Diarmuid Martin] is really responsible for that, and I'm so thankful to Diarmuid Martin to arrange for the Pope to be coming... I think it's fabulous that he's giving such precious time to the homeless people.

"I'm not surprised by that, because everywhere he went because he made a special effort to be involved with the poor. He's a man of great concern for the underprivileged."

He added that they have already had officials from Rome visiting the centre to make preparations for the visit, which is scheduled for the afternoon of August 25th.

The pontiff's visit to Ireland will mark the first papal visit to Ireland since 1979.