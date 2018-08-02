Poll shows decline in number of people illegally downloading music

New research has shown a sharp fall in the number of people illegally downloading music.

The poll was conducted by YouGov in the UK.

It showed that one in ten people (10%) download music illegally - compared to 18% five years ago.

22% of those who do still illegally download music do not expect to still be doing so in five years, while 36% said it is becoming more difficult to access illegal downloads.

More than half of those who download illegally said they find it 'frustrating' when music is released exclusively on one platform, while 44% said they only download illegally when the songs can't be accessed elsewhere.

The findings come amid the growth in popularity of streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music.

One respondent to the poll observed: "It is now easier to stream music than to pirate it. And the cost is not prohibitive."

Another claimed that streaming "filled the vacuum... there was no longer a need for using unverified source".