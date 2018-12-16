Poll highlights drop in satisfaction with the Government

Satisfaction with the Government has taken a hit according to a new poll out this weekend.

Nearly half the respondents to the Sunday Independent Kantar Millward Brown opinion poll are unhappy with the Government’s performance.

The Taoiseach's personal popularity has also taken a hit alongside that of Fine Gael as a party.

Meanwhile, a two-to-one majority said the Government should focus on improving public services instead of cutting taxes.

Poll

The poll found that Fine Gael’s popularity is down two points to 32% while Fianna Fáil remains unchanged at 27%.

Sinn Féin is down one to 21% with Labour unchanged at 5%.

Meanwhile the independents/others category is five points to 13%.

Up for grabs

INM deputy political editor Philip Ryan said that, based on the poll results, the next election could be up for grabs.

“When people were asked who they would vote for in the next election whenever it may be called some 29% of people said they just didn’t know,” he said.

“That shows there is a major cohort of people out there who would be swing voters and could be convinced any of the parties.”

Satisfaction

The poll found that satisfaction with the Government has dropped five points to 43% since April – while dissatisfaction is up three points to 49%.

Meanwhile, satisfaction with Leo Varadkar as Taoiseach is down seven points since April and nine points since February at 49%.

However he remains the most popular party leader – with Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin down four points to 40% and Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald down nine points to 37%.

The nationwide survey was taken between December 1st and 13th.