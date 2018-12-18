Policing Authority set to be scrapped under new proposals

The Policing Authority and the Garda Inspectorate are to be combined as part of new proposals.

Establishing the Policing and Community Oversight Safety Commission is part of the recommendations from The Commission on the Future of Policing.

The recommendations are being brought to the Government by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

He will give the Government his response to the recent report.

The commission made a number of recommendations aimed at freeing more Gardaí up for front line duties.

They included Gardaí not being required to serve court summonses or attend inquests, and that a redundancy package should be offered to members of the force.

A Strategic Threat Anlysis Centre is also to be established to analyse intelligence and threats to State security.

Sunday Times journalist John Mooney told Newstalk Breakfast this is the latest attempt at reforms.

On the Policing Authority, he said: "In many ways what's happening is just another re-hash of various things by the Government, and particularly by Fine Gael.

"It is a very young organisation but it got off to a very bad start.

"But if you look at the last maybe 10 years in this country, sort of specifically Fine Gael's handing of security and crime issues, it has been very, very poor.

"And we've seen I suppose these measures where new plans have been introduced every couple of years, and they haven't really seemed to work.

"I think this may be an attempt of genuine reform of the guards - but the Policing Authority was introduced by Frances Fitzgerald maybe two or three years ago (and) it's now being disbanded and being superseded by something else.

"So it really does remain to be seen whether this will work at all".

The Policing Authority was established in 2015 as an independent body to oversee the performance of the Garda Síochána.

Its key objective is "to promote trust and confidence in policing and to help shape policing services for Ireland in the future."

The chairperson of the authority, former Revenue chief Josephine Feehily, was nominated by the Government following a process carried out by the Public Appointments Service.

Additional reporting: Sean Defoe