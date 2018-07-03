Plans for extra housing and homeless supports in Dublin, Louth and Galway "on track"

The Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has said plans for a new fast track apartment scheme in Dublin are to go ahead.

He was speaking after the third Housing Summit with local authority chief executives.

He also said the target of supporting 25,500 additional households, through the range of social housing programmes, is on track.

This will include 70 new emergency beds to be in place in September, and further bed spaces identified for the winter.

Two pilot temporary family hubs are to be rolled out in Louth and Galway, in conjunction with the Peter McVerry Trust.

This will involve the provision of temporary prefabricated units in clusters, which will be operated as a homeless hub.

These units will also have supports in place so families and individuals can exit to more permanent accommodation, the Department of Housing has said.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy | File photo

While a new fast track apartment scheme, of over 1,000 units, across several Dublin sites and other city and town locations is to be progressed.

Minister Murphy said: "Preventing homelessness, as well as ensuring that those who are experiencing homelessness have every support they need, were also a key focus of the summit.

"In particular, the need to exit families and individuals from hotel and B&B accommodation into tenancies supported through the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) scheme or into family hubs, where a range of important supports are in place, was also re-emphasised as a key priority."

He has said the role of the Approved Housing Body (AHB) sector, partnering with local authorities, is "critical in terms of delivery".

"Of the 50,000 social housing homes to be delivered from 2016 to 2021 under Rebuilding Ireland, the AHB sector will deliver a third of these.

"Building on engagements that take place with the sector in a range of settings, the first dedicated AHB Housing Summit will take place in September."

The department will also explore opportunities with local authorities and AHBs to set up a supply of 'floating' rental stock.