Plane passengers treated for ear and nose bleeds after pilots 'forget' to regulate cabin pressure

Around 30 passengers on a flight in India have been treated for headaches and bleeding to the ears and nose after pilots 'forgot" to flick a switch regulating cabin pressure.

The Jet Airways flight 9W 697 from Mumbai to Jaipur had to make an emergency U-turn shortly after take-off after the pressure dropped.

Videos posted by passengers online showed oxygen masks being deployed.

Panic situation due to technical fault in @jetairways 9W 0697 going from Mumbai to Jaipur. Flt return back to Mumbai after 45 mts. All passengers are safe including me. pic.twitter.com/lnOaFbcaps — Darshak Hathi (@DarshakHathi) September 20, 2018

Lalit Gupta, a senior official with India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told local media that the crew "forgot to select the switch to maintain cabin pressure" during the plane's ascent.

The Boeing 737 aircraft landed safely back in Mumbai and all 166 passengers and five crew were taken to the airport terminal for treatment.

However, the flights cockpit crew have been taken off scheduled duty pending an investigation into what happened.

In a statement, Jet Airways said "all passengers were deplaned and taken to the terminal."

"First aid was administered to few guests who complained of ear pain, bleeding nose etc," reads the statement.

"The flight’s cockpit crew has been taken off scheduled duties pending investigation.

"The airline is making alternative flight arrangements for guests on this flight. Jet Airways regrets the inconvenience caused to its guests.”