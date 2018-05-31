Philip Molloy's Movie News

James Marsden, the boyish-looking star of Westworld and the X-Men series, will headline a new Sonic The Hedgehog movie. Based on the video game the film will use a mix of live action and CGI to tell the story of a human cop who befriends Sonic in bringing down his nemesis, the evil Robotnik.

Sylvester Stallone has set up a new production company called Balboa Productions to develop projects for film and television…..He’ll begin with a biopic on Jack Johnson, the first African American boxing champion….Johnson served 10 years in prison for violating the Mann Act by taking a white woman across state lines in 1910. Stallone was instrumental in getting Johnson a presidential pardon last week.

Game Of Thrones actress Natalie Dormer is set to play Gone With The Wind star and two-time Oscar winner Vivien Leigh in a new “limited series” for television. Each episode of the series will centre on one of Leigh’s films, while also following her 20-year marriage to Laurence Olivier and issues of mental health, female empowerment and career. The number of episodes has yet to be decideded.



Logan director James Mangold is to do a standalone Star Wars movie centring on the bounty hunter Boba Fett. Disney and Lucasfilm are going ahead with the project despite the disappointing box office performance of Solo: A Star Wars Story over the last week. Mangold is also doing the period race-car drama Ford V. Ferrari with Christian Bale and Matt Damon

It has now been confirmed that the next James Bond film will begin shooting at Pinewood Studios outside London on 3rd December. The movie, which is as yet untitled, will then be released here and in the UK on 25th October 2019 with Daniel Craig starring and Danny Boyle directing.

Now here’s some news to set a certain type of heart a flutter…..Top Gun 2, the sequel to the late Tony Scott’s 1986 fighter pilot action drama began shooting on Wednesda. The follow up is titled Top Gun: Maverick. Joseph Kosinski who worked with Cruise on Oblivion is the director.

Hugh Jackman will play the title role in The Good Spy, the long gestating drama about a CIA operative in the Middle East who saw establishing strong relationships as the key to breaking down barrier.But his mission and life were cut short when he was killed in the bombing outside the American Embassy in Beirut in 1983.

Michael Douglas returns to series television for the first time since The Streets Of San Francisco with The Kominski Method He plays an actor who years ago, enjoyed a brief brush with fame and now works as an acting coach. The creator of The Kominski Method had an enormous success as the writer and producer of Two-And-A-Half Men.