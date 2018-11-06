Paul Wells Sr found guilty of murdering his friend Kenneth O’Brien

A Dublin man has been found guilty of murdering his friend, before dismembering him with a chainsaw.

Paul Wells Senior of Barnamore Park in Finglas claimed he was acting in self-defence when he shot Kenneth O'Brien at point-blank range in January 2016.

After initially denying having any involvement in the death of Mr O'Brien, Mr Wells began to make confessions in his eighth interview with Gardaí.

He told them his friend wanted him to kill his girlfriend and that he called over to his house on the night in question with a gun.

He claimed he refused to do it and a fight broke out, during which he used the gun to shoot him in the back of the head.

Through what the prosecuting barrister described as "crocodile tears", he told Gardaí he was acting in self-defence and then went into survival mode.

Sean Gillane told the jurors what they saw in those interviews was not the product of sorrow, but rather the "crushing weight of evidence".

What happened to Mr O'Brien was an "efficient execution" he said, and he described the clean-up operation as "almost professional".

The jury deliberated for five hours before returning with its guilty verdict.

Mr Wells will be handed the mandatory life sentence for murder.