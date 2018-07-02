Parent's concern over children's mobile phone use

The vast majority of parents are concerned about the effect of mobile devices on their kids’ activity levels.

New research from Kelloggs shows that 86 percent of parents think mobile devices have replaced activity in their children’s lives.

Almost half those quizzed said they thought their kids preferred being on their mobile or tablet than being active.

While a third said they have to resort to bribery to encourage their kids to take part in sport.

Kelloggs is sponsoring GAA Cul Camps - which saw over 140 thousand kids take part last year.