Palestinian protester who threw rock at Israeli soldiers is shot dead

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) say they shot and killed a Palestinian protester who threw a rock at them.

It happened in Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah, on Wednesday morning.

The IDF claim the "large rock" was hurled at Israeli troops during an arrest.

It says this was taking place during a riot, and troops responded with "riot dispersal means".

One of the Palestinians flanked the troops and hurled the rock, striking a soldier's head.

In response, the soldier who was hit by the rock fired towards the suspect.

The suspect was injured and given medical treatment at the scene, but subsequently died.

The IDF say the incident is being examined.

Tensions have been rising in the region along the border of the Gaza Strip, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians participated in the 'Great March of Return' from March 30th to May 15th.

At least 60 Palestinians were killed at the border fence on May 14th by Israel security forces, who fired live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas.

They were protesting United States recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, and the official opening of its embassy there.

Last week, the US used its United Nations Security Council veto to dash a resolution which called for the protection of Palestinians in Gaza.

The draft proposed by Kuwait got 10 votes in favour, but the US vetoed the text - which it claimed failed to mention Hamas and the group's responsibility for protecting civilians.

Four countries abstained.

The draft would have urged the council to consider "measures to guarantee the safety and protection" of Palestinian civilians and requests a report from the UN Secretary-General on a possible "international protection mechanism."