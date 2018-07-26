Pakistan ex-cricket star Imran Khan on course for election victory

Former cricket star Imran Khan appears on course for victory in Pakistan's general election - but the official result has been delayed amid claims of vote rigging.

Votes were still being counted on Thursday, hours after supporters of Mr Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party took to the streets to celebrate his expected win.

The result had been due by 2.00am local time (10pm Irish time) om Wednesday - but election officials said it will be Thursday evening before the official count is confirmed, blaming technical problems.

About half the votes had been counted more than 17 hours after polls closed, local media reported.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the party of jailed ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has called the count an "assault on democracy" in a country which has a history of military rule.

Violence has marred the election, with a suicide bombing outside a polling station in the city of Quetta on Wednesday killing at least 31 people - including five policeman and two children.

Terror group Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

Supporters of Pakistani politician Imran Khan in Islamabad, Pakistan | Image: Anjum Naveed/AP/Press Association Images

Election official Babar Yaqoob said counting had been delayed by technical failures in an electronic reporting system and the tallying was now being conducted manually.

"There's no conspiracy, nor any pressure in delay of the results," he said.

"The delay is being caused because the result transmission system has collapsed."

Mr Sharif's brother Shehbaz, who nows leads the PML-N, rejected the vote, calling it "sheer rigging".

"The way the people's mandate has blatantly been insulted, it is intolerable," he said.

"We totally reject this result. It is a big shock to Pakistan's democratic process."

It appears likely Tehreek-e-Insaf will fall short of the 137 seats needed to form a government, raising the prospect Mr Khan's party will have to find coalition partners.

If successful, the elections will mark only the second time a civilian government has handed power to another in Pakistan since the country's independence in 1947.

The military stationed more than 370,000 personnel across Pakistan to improve security on polling day, bolstered by an additional 450,000 police.