'Oops' - Airline tweets spelling mistake on plane paint job

Cathay Pacific said the new look wouldn't last long

News
&#39;Oops&#39; - Airline tweets spelling mistake on plane paint job

File photo shows a Cathay Pacific Airbus A350-900 passenger jet at Vancouver International Airport in Vancouver, Canada | Image: Xinhua/SIPA USA/PA Images

An airline has made light of a bad paint job on one of its planes.

Cathay Pacific has revealed a botched paint job meant the letter 'F' was left off the side of one of its aircraft.

The Hong Kong-based airline tweeted the error, while declaring: "She's going back to the shop!".

The carrier added that the "special livery" won't last long.

The airline began direct flights between Dublin and Hong Kong back in June.

Trade between Ireland and China is worth more than €8bn per year, and almost 100 Irish firms have operations in China.

Currently about 40,000 people per year travel between Dublin and Hong Kong - while an estimated 4,000 Irish people live in Hong Kong, according to the Irish embassy in China.


4 Related articles
Dublin is to get its first direct flights to Asia from next year

Dublin is to get its first direct flights to Asia from next year

First non-stop flight from Dublin to Hong Kong takes off

First non-stop flight from Dublin to Hong Kong takes off

Irish businesses looks to Hong Kong ahead of Brexit

Irish businesses looks to Hong Kong ahead of Brexit

Qatar Airways buys almost 10% stake in rival airline

Qatar Airways buys almost 10% stake in rival airline