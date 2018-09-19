'Oops' - Airline tweets spelling mistake on plane paint job

An airline has made light of a bad paint job on one of its planes.

Cathay Pacific has revealed a botched paint job meant the letter 'F' was left off the side of one of its aircraft.

The Hong Kong-based airline tweeted the error, while declaring: "She's going back to the shop!".

The carrier added that the "special livery" won't last long.

Oops this special livery won’t last long! She’s going back to the shop!

(Source: HKADB) — Cathay Pacific (@cathaypacific) September 19, 2018

The airline began direct flights between Dublin and Hong Kong back in June.

Trade between Ireland and China is worth more than €8bn per year, and almost 100 Irish firms have operations in China.

Currently about 40,000 people per year travel between Dublin and Hong Kong - while an estimated 4,000 Irish people live in Hong Kong, according to the Irish embassy in China.