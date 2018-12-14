Offices of Sligo TD vandalised as abortion legislation passes through Oireachtas

The offices of a Sligo TD have been vandalised with the words "baby killers" after the abortion legislation was passed by the Oireachtas.

Fine Gael TD Tony McLoughlin said the words were scrawled across his office walls overnight.

The graffiti includes the words "Fine Gael killers" and "Herod's killers" - a reference to the Biblical story of the "Massacre of the Innocents" in which the King Herod orders the execution of all male children under the age of two.

So disappointed to see this morning that my busy constituency office in #Sligo has been vandalised and defaced overnight. We live in a proud democracy and despite ones opinion on any referendum, this behaviour can never condoned. Gardai on site investigating criminal damage. pic.twitter.com/Y9DMfVnT90 — Tony McLoughlin TD (@TonyMcLTD) December 14, 2018

Deputy McLoughlin said he was "so disappointed" after his property was "vandalised and defaced."

"We live in a proud democracy and despite ones opinion on any referendum, this behaviour can never condoned," he said.

"Gardaí on site investigating criminal damage."

It comes after the Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy Bill was passed by the Seanad last night.

It will now go to the President for his signature before becoming law.

The Government expects abortion services to be available in Ireland from January.