Offaly plasterer ordered to pay over €1.8m over non-declared VAT

A plasterer from Co Offaly has been ordered to pay over €1.8m to the Revenue Commissioners.

Its latest tax defaulters list shows the figure relates to non-declaration of VAT.

However, as of September 30th, the amount remained fully outstanding.

A Dublin-based charity has also been ordered to pay €49,695 in under-declaration of PAYE/PRSI/USC.

The total number of settlements between July and September this year was 65.

Revenue says the total value of these settlements was almost €13m.

There were also four custodial or suspended sentences made against a number of people.

The total amount of fines and penalties imposed for the period was €400,754.69.

This included a penalty of €12,098.09 against a Louth-based company director for under-declaration of income tax of €30,245.24.