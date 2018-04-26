OPCW team in Syria visits second Douma site

A team investigating an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria has visited a second site in Douma.

The Fact-Finding Mission from the OPCW was deployed to Damascus on April 14th to gather facts in connection with the reported use of chemical weapons in Douma on April 7th.

That attack killed more than 40 people and injured dozens more - with some estimates putting the death toll as high as 70.

But due to the security situation, the team was only able to visit Douma on April 21st.

They also interviewed some people related to the Douma incident, who were brought to Damascus.

On Wednesday, the team carried out a visit to a second location and collected samples at that site.

These samples will be brought back, together with other samples, to the OPCW laboratory in The Netherlands.

The OPCW says they will be split and dispatched for analysis by designated labs.

Meanwhile, the Russian delegation to the OPCW has said it will organise a briefing in The Hague on April 26th.

The delegation is to bring some Syrians to speak about the reported Douma incident.

In line with earlier requests, the OPCW Secretariat has advised that these people should be first interviewed by the Fact-Finding Mission.

It has also recommended that such a briefing take place once the team has completed its work.

However the Russian delegation has said it would go ahead with the briefing and that its intention was not to interfere with the work of the Fact-Finding Mission.