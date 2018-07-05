Number of women affected by Cervical Check scandal has risen to 221

The number of women directly affected by the Cervical Check scandal has risen to 221.

That is 12 more than originally thought, according to the acting head of the HSE.

Health officials have been appearing before the Public Accounts Committee this morning to update TDs over the Cervical Check controversy.

They have also confirmed an independent review of more than 3,000 smear tests has yet to begin.

Tracey Conroy from the Department of Health said the review will not be completed in time to help Dr Gabriel Scally's ongoing inquiry into what happened at Cervical Check.

She explained: "It was never intended that the [Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists] review would be completed in advance of the Scally review.

"It was clear from the outset actually in terms of the engagement with RCOG that, given the complexities of the review... the kinds of of timeframe that RCOG were talking about was around four to six months."

Meanwhile, the Health Minister is to bring the general scheme of the Patient Safety Bill to Cabinet today.

The bill will be aiming to ensure that anyone affected by a problem with their treatment is told about it.

The proposed law would make reporting of mistakes mandatory.

It follows the Cervical Check scandal, where women were not told about the clinical audit of their cancer tests.

Reporting by Sean Defoe and Stephen McNeice