DART services between Bray and Greystones have been cancelled for the day

Number of houses on Bray Head evacuated as firefighters tackle gorse fire

Photo: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

A number of houses have been evacuated on Bray Head in Co Wicklow as firefighters continue to tackle a gorse fire.

Wicklow Fire Service said the fire started in front of a tent and “spread along steep ground east of the cliff walk at around 1am".

This afternoon, emergency services were still tackling the blaze - saying there was "very difficult access" to the area affected.

Smoke was also reported to be heading over Bray town as a result of the large blaze.

Both gardaí and defence forces have asked people to stop flying drones in the area as efforts continue to tackle the fire.

The Irish Air Corps said one of their helicopters had to leave the area due to a drone operating in the airspace.

Rail damage

The blaze caused damage to cabling along the rail line between Bray and Greystones, forcing Irish Rail to cancel services between the two towns for the day.

Firefighters said the steep cliff face gave the fire a “protected route” down to the railway track to the track while crews fought the fire from above.

Irish Rail confirmed the line will remain closed for the rest of the day due to fire damage to signalling and telecoms cabling.

It said bus transfers will operate between Greystones and Bray, while Dublin Bus is also accepting rail tickets to and from Greystones.

Additional reporting by Mick Staines


