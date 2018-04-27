North Korea's Kim Jong Un crosses border into South as historic summit gets underway

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has crossed the border into South Korea at the start of a historic summit between the North and South.

Mr Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae In met at Panmunjeom village in the demilitarised zone (DMZ) between the two countries.

The pair were photographed smiling, chatting and holding hands as they crossed the border.

Picture by: AP/Press Association Images

Mr Kim became the first leader to step into South Korean territory, while Mr Moon also briefly yet symbolically stepped into northern territory after an invite from Mr Kim.

Today's meeting marks the first summit between the two Koreas in more than a decade.

The North Korean leader and a delegation of officials crossed the border back into their own territory for lunch following a morning of discussions.

North Korean security persons run by a car carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the North side for a lunch break after a morning session of a summit meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Picture by: AP/Press Association Images

A second round of talks and events is taking place this afternoon local time, followed by a 'welcoming dinner' hosted by Mr Moon.

'A starting line'

The two countries have been separated since 1953, when an armistice was signed to bring an end to the fighting in the Korean War.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Mr Kim said: "We are at a starting line today, where a new history of peace, prosperity and inter-Korean relations is being written."

North Korean has already pledged to suspend nuclear and missile tests.

The summit marks a symbolic culmination of apparent efforts by both sides to improve relations between the two countries following decades of tension.

In February, a high-level delegation from North Korea - led by Mr Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong, who is also attending today's summit - attended the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang in South Korea.

Mr Kim is also set to meet US President Donald Trump in May or June, only months after the two men repeatedly traded insults and threats.