North Korea releases three American prisoners in "gesture of goodwill"

Donald Trump has announced that three Americans detained by North Korea are on their way home.

The US President has tweeted that the men were on a flight back to the US with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

It was announced yesterday that Mr Pompeo was visiting North Korea for the second time, as preparations continue for the upcoming summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

The three prisoners appear to be 'in good health', President Trump said, despite being imprisoned for alleged 'hostile acts'.

I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said: "President Trump appreciates leader Kim Jong Un’s action to release these American citizens, and views this as a positive gesture of goodwill.

"The three Americans appear to be in good condition and were all able to walk on the plane without assistance. All Americans look forward to welcoming them home and to seeing them reunited with their loved ones."

The three US citizens - Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim - had been accused by North Korea of anti-state activities.

It comes less than a year after North Korea released US student Otto Warmbier, who returned to the US in a coma and died shortly after.

While officials have said a time and a place for the historic US-North Korea summit has been agreed, the details have not yet been made public.

There has been a significant easing of tensions in the Korean peninsula in recent weeks, including the recent denuclearisation pledge signed by the leaders of the North and South.

It emerged yesterday that Kim Jong Un had made his second unannounced visit to China, following a similar visit earlier this year.