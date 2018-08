There was no winner of the Friday's EuroMillions jackpot worth just under €100m.

The numbers drawn were 02, 15, 18, 24 and 43.

The Lucky Stars were 08 and 12.

The highest Irish win was one ticket worth €34,490.

However there was one winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000.

The winning ticket was sold in the north-west.

The numbers for this draw were 10, 24, 32, 41 and 48.