Newstalk documentary on Ireland's worst air disaster wins US award

A Newstalk documentary on Ireland's worst ever air disaster won two awards on Monday at the New York Festivals Best Radio Programs awards.

Producer Eoin Brennan was celebrating the win with his team - which was made all the more poignant, as his grandfather was one of the passengers who tragically lost their lives in the plane crash.

The Newstalk series 'After Tuskar Rock' tells the story of Aer Lingus flight 712 which crashed en-route from Cork to London on March 24th 1968 - killing all 61 passengers and crew.

Only 14 bodies were ever recovered from the scene and the cause of the crash has never been determined.

The documentary won the gold award in the history category and silver in the best mini-series category.

First aired on The Pat Kenny Show in March ahead of the 50th anniversary of the incident, the three-part documentary tells the story of the crash and how it affected Mr Brennan's family in the aftermath.

Very happy to say myself and @neilkavanagh picked up a gold and a silver award for 'After Tuskar Rock' at #NYFRadioAwards pic.twitter.com/Bwzt1mSHuE — Eoin Brennan (@_EoinBrennan) June 19, 2018

Speaking from New York, Eoin expressed his delight on receiving the award.

"I'm thrilled to receive these awards for a programme that was so personal for me and important to my family.

"I hope this will allow the story of Tuskar Rock remains in the minds of the public and ensures the memories of the victims continue to be remembered.

"I'm dedicating the award to my grandfather."

Commenting on the announcement, Chris Doyle from Newstalk said: "We are delighted 'After Tuskar Rock' has won this prestigious international award and Eoin has received recognition for his outstanding work.

"Eoin's crafting of the story and his personal connection to the tragedy really resonated with our listeners and this was evident from the levels of engagement the station received following its broadcast."

The New York Festivals Best Radio Programs honours radio content across all platforms from radio stations, networks and independent producers from around the globe with over 30 countries competing in numerous categories.

Listen to the award-winning documentary here