Newstalk announces George Hook’s decision to retire from Newstalk

Newstalk has announced that broadcaster, George Hook is retiring from his role after 16 years with the station at the end of his current contract.

George has presented the evening drivetime programme “The Right Hook”, “High Noon” and most recently “Hook’s Saturday Sit In” during his time with Newstalk.

Patricia Monahan, Managing Editor of Newstalk said: “George has been with Newstalk since we launched in 2002 and in the intervening 16 years has made a great contribution to the station.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank him and wish him well in his retirement.”

George will present his last “Saturday Sit In” in December.