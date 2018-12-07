Newstalk and Barnardos Making Spirits Bright this Christmas

Newstalk has joined forces with Barnardos to highlight the services the charity provides for children impacted by disadvantage and raise much needed funds to transform lives this festive season

Barnardos works with more than 15,000 children and families each year and campaigns for the rights of all children in Ireland. From Monday December 10th, Newstalk will host a week of special reports about the work of the charity.

Tune in all week to follow the story of Barnardos; their team, their challenges and the thousands of children that will benefit from their work this Christmas

Please support Barnardos and donate what you can with the link below

€20 – helps a Barnardos mini bus make its weekly journeys to bring children to and from our services.

€50 - helps provide 30 meals to children attending Barnardos services. This includes Breakfast to set a child up for a day of learning or hot lunches to give children the nourishment they need to stay healthy

€100 – helps provide a day of Early Years support for two vulnerable children aged between 2 and 5 to give them the skills to learn, develop and eventually transition into ‘Big School’.

€200 – helps could provide resources such as art materials or sports equipment to assist our After School Clubs and give children a safe and fun place to do their homework, make friends and build their self-esteem.

€500 - helps provide one to one parenting programmes and practical supports delivered in the home to assist with routines, budgeting and cooking. It is especially important at this time of year to help give families the assistance they need to create a happy home environment.