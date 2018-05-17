New poll shows continued but reduced lead for 'Yes' side ahead of Eighth Amendment referendum

The latest poll shows a continued but reduced lead for the 'Yes' side ahead of next week's referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

This Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll was carried out among 1,200 people on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

Asked how they will vote in the referendum, 44% of people said they will vote Yes - a drop of three points since April.

32%, meanwhile, said they will vote 'No' - an increase of 4%.

17% of people are still undecided, while 7% said they will not vote or refused to say.

When the undecided and non-voter figures are excluded, the 'repeal' side leads by 58% to 42%.

The poll results suggest there's a 12-16 point difference between the two sides as the campaign enters its final week.

It also shows that Dublin remains the most pro-repeal part of the country, while older voters are still more likely to support the No side.

In a statement, Together For Yes - the campaign group bringing together dozens of civil society organisations in favour of a 'Yes' vote - suggested the poll "shows strong support for change".

Campaign co-director Orla O'Connor said: "From the first moments of the campaign Together For Yes have said we expect this to be a tough campaign which involved robust debate and discussion on both sides.

"In the remaining days, we intend to redouble our efforts to show people that if they want to provide care and support for women in the most difficult circumstances they need to vote Yes.”

The Eighth Amendment referendum will take place next Friday, May 25th.