New mother dies after reportedly getting lost in Scottish hospital

A new mother who was reported missing earlier this week reportedly bled to death after getting lost in a Scottish hospital.

Amanda Cox was reported missing from Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Monday at around 5pm.

Search teams focused their efforts outside the hospital grounds - however the Edinburgh Evening News reports that she was found five hours later collapsed on a hospital stairwell.

It is believed she bled out after suffering a haemorrhage.

She died shortly after she was found.

Authorities believe Ms Cox was returning to her ward after visiting the neonatal unit to visit her son who was born four days earlier. It is believed she may have got lost on her way back.

In a statement, police said: "We can confirm that missing woman Amanda Cox was discovered collapsed within the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary around 10pm on Monday December 10.

"She sadly passed away a short time later.

"The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with Amanda's family and friends at this time."

Friends of the family have set up a crowdfunding page to help support Ms Cox's husband Michael and their new-born son.