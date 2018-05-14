New manufacturing operation to create over 100 jobs in Longford

A new manufacturing and supply operation is set to bring 100 new jobs to Longford over the next three years.

The new facility is the result of a partnership between Indian company Leetha Industries and British company Food Containers Manufacturing UK.

Leetha manufacturers packaging material for the medical, foodservice and disposable packaging sectors.

Red Seal Cups announce 100 jobs in Longford. The second FDI announcement for Longford in two weeks. Great news for the Midlands. pic.twitter.com/fSIfA9V2PO — Martin D Shanahan (@MartinDShanahan) May 14, 2018

The new operation will be called Red Seal Cups and will produce Leetha’s range of heat resistant packaging.

The new company is aiming to hire over 100 people for a range of roles from senior management to packers and warehouse staff.

The Business Minister Heather Humphreys said the announcement was a “great vote of confidence in what Ireland has to offer, especially in a regional location” and wished the company “every success.”

Delighted to be in Longford Town this morning to announce 100 new manufacturing jobs as a result of a collaboration between Leetha and Red Seal Cups on the former Cameron site. @IDAIRELAND @merrionstreet pic.twitter.com/AA3iZvRXWr — Kevin 'Boxer' Moran (@kevinboxermoran) May 14, 2018

Speaking at the launch of the jobs this morning, Longford-Westmeath TD Kevin “Boxer” Moran said the jobs will be a “great boost for the local economy and create new opportunities for the community here in Longford.”

“I wish Red Seal Cups every success with their growth plans and offer them the continued support of the government,” he said.

Red Seal Cups expects to begin recruiting “at the earliest opportunity.”