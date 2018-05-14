New manufacturing operation to create over 100 jobs in Longford

Red Seal Cups will produce heat resistant packaging

Image: Martin Shanahan/IDA Ireland

A new manufacturing and supply operation is set to bring 100 new jobs to Longford over the next three years.

The new facility is the result of a partnership between Indian company Leetha Industries and British company Food Containers Manufacturing UK.

Leetha manufacturers packaging material for the medical, foodservice and disposable packaging sectors.

The new operation will be called Red Seal Cups and will produce Leetha’s range of heat resistant packaging.

The new company is aiming to hire over 100 people for a range of roles from senior management to packers and warehouse staff. 

The Business Minister Heather Humphreys said the announcement was a “great vote of confidence in what Ireland has to offer, especially in a regional location” and wished the company “every success.” 

Speaking at the launch of the jobs this morning, Longford-Westmeath TD Kevin “Boxer” Moran said the jobs will be a “great boost for the local economy and create new opportunities for the community here in Longford.”

“I wish Red Seal Cups every success with their growth plans and offer them the continued support of the government,” he said.

Red Seal Cups expects to begin recruiting “at the earliest opportunity.” 