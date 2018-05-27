New hope for North Korea Summit as Trump says talks "moving along very nicely"

The US President appears to have performed an about-turn on plan for the potential summit with North Korea in Singapore.

President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled the planned meeting during the week over what he called the “tremendous anger and open hostility” displayed in a recent statement from the North Korean regime.

The move prompted North Korea to insist that it remained ready to talk with the US “at any time.”

Speaking at the White House yesterday, President Trump said negotiations over the planned summit are now "going along very well" with officials still considering the June 12th date.

"We're doing very well in terms of the summit with North Korea," Mr Trump said at the White House.

"It's moving along very nicely. So we're looking at June 12th in Singapore. That hasn't changed. So, we'll see what happens."

US President Donald Trump at the White House, 27-05-2018. Image: Alex Brandon/AP/Press Association Images

Meanwhile, South Korean President Moon Jae-In described a surprise meeting with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) yesterday as “productive.”

It was the second meeting between the two Korean leaders in a month.

Following the meeting, President Moon said Chairman Kim believes the summit will be a landmark opportunity to end decades of confrontation on the Korean peninsula.

"He (Kim) also expressed his intention to put an end to the history of war and confrontation through the success of the North-US summit and to co-operate for peace and prosperity," the South Korean president told reporters.

He said he had urged both Washington and Pyongyang "to remove misunderstandings through direct communication and to have sufficient dialogue in advance through working-level negotiations on the agendas to be agreed upon at the summit."

"Chairman Kim agreed on that," he added.

A statement from North Korea's state news agency KCNA said Chairman Kim expressed "his fixed will" on the possibility of meeting Mr Trump as previously planned.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in after their meeting in the Demilitarized Zone, 27-05-2018. Image: AP/Press Association Images

A White House team will leave as scheduled for Singapore this weekend to prepare for the possible summit, a White House spokeswoman confirmed.

Pictures from the summit show President Moon and Chairman Kim shaking hands as well as embracing, and reveal the North Korean leader brought along his sister, Kim Yo Jung.

She has played a major public role in talks with the south and led the delegation to the Winter Olympics in February.

The Trump administration is demanding that North Korea completely and irreversibly shutter its nuclear weapons programme.

Chairman Kim and President Trump's initial decision to meet followed months of war threats and insults between the leaders over the programme.