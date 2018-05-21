New carpool campaign to help students vote in the Eight Amendment referendum

A new campaign has been launched to help students get to the polls for the Eight Amendment referendum on Friday.

The Union of Students in Ireland (USI) is using the hashtag #VoterMotor for drivers to link up to give lifts to others.

The platform is offering student voters nationwide the opportunity to travel together to their polling station on May 25th.

Drivers can post a lift online before polls close at 10.00pm on Friday.

Speaking ahead of the launch, USI President Michael Kerrigan said: "Students are the ones driving change.

"This carpooling campaign will help get students home to vote on Friday if they're stuck for a lift.

"Millions of Irish citizens will need to travel from their homes to local polling stations - but a lot of people are registered far away from their work or study places.

"We're calling on people to pledge to drive others home to vote on May 25th through studentsforchoice.ie and be the drivers for change."

The USI said it has directly registered 26,979 new student voters in the lead up to the referendum.

Mr Kerrigan added: "We're expecting student turnout to be bigger than the Marriage Equality vote in 2015."

In 2015, the union mobilsied students to vote in Marriage Equality, which saw the largest youth voter turnout for any vote in the history of the State.

USI is the national representative body for the 374,000 students in third-level education, and is a member of the national civil society campaign Together For Yes.