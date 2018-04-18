New campaign hopes to 'normalise' electric cars

A new government-backed campaign is aiming to get everyone to switch to electric cars.

Only 1% of cars currently on the road are electric - but it is hoped they will overtake sales of diesel and petrol vehicles soon.

Ireland has to cut carbon emissions by 30% before 2030 to meet EU targets - with zero emission transport options having a major part to play.

The Environment Minister is encouraging people to avail of grants and cheaper tolls available to electric car users.

Grants of up to €5,000 are available for eligible electric vehicles when purchased privately

The Sustainable Energy Authority (SEAI) is also planning to roll out more electric vehicle roadshows across the country later this year.

Jim Gannon from the SEAI says electric cars are for everyone.

He argued: "Part of what we're trying to do is to debunk the myths, and shine a light on electric vehicles.

"The core message is that they're just for everyday people in their everyday lives - it's no longer a progressive environmental fad, it's just the normal thing for people to do right now."

Alan Nolan, Director General of the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, explained the aim of the new DrivingElectric.ie website - saying it's another step along the road of 'normalising' electric cars.

He said: "It's to put a portal together where [people] can research about the suitability of an electric vehicle for their own use.

"They can then organise [places] where they can see those cars and try them out."