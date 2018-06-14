New York sues Donald Trump and his foundation for alleged "persistent illegal conduct"

New York's Attorney General has announced a lawsuit against the Donald Trump and his charitable foundation.

The lawsuit names the Donald J Trump Foundation and its directors - Donald Trump and his children Donald Trump, Jr, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump.

It alleges a "pattern of persistent illegal conduct" over the course of a decade.

The allegations include "extensive unlawful political coordination with the Trump presidential campaign, repeated and willful self-dealing transactions to benefit Mr Trump’s personal and business interests, and violations of basic legal obligations for non-profit foundations."

As well as alleged election support, President Trump is also accused of using charitable assets to pay off legal obligations, to promote Trump businesses including his hotels, and to purchase personal items.

The New York Attorney General's office is now looking to dissolve the foundation, and obtain restitution of $2.8 million (€2.4 million) "and additional penalties".

"I won’t settle this case"

Attorney General Barbara Underwood said: "As our investigation reveals, the Trump Foundation was little more than a cheque book for payments from Mr Trump or his businesses to nonprofits, regardless of their purpose or legality.

"This is not how private foundations should function and my office intends to hold the Foundation and its directors accountable for its misuse of charitable assets."

President Trump took to Twitter to slam the lawsuit, insisting he won't settle the case.

He pointed the finger at former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who resigned last month following allegations of physical abuse.

The sleazy New York Democrats, and their now disgraced (and run out of town) A.G. Eric Schneiderman, are doing everything they can to sue me on a foundation that took in $18,800,000 and gave out to charity more money than it took in, $19,200,000. I won’t settle this case!... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2018