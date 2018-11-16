'New IRA' guns and ammo discovered during boiler fire in Belfast, police say

An investigation is underway after a suspected New IRA weapons cache was discovered in Belfast.

On Wednesday, emergency services attended the scene of a fire in a central heating boiler at the back of a house in west Belfast.

They discovered a 'substantial amount' of weapons and ammunition in the boiler house - including two AK-47 assault rifles, two sawn-off shotguns, a high-power rifle with silencer, and three pipe bombs.

100 rounds of ammunition were also discovered, with police saying some of the rounds exploded during the blaze - causing "significant danger" to local residents and firefighters.

Image: PSNI

PSNI Detective Superintendent John McVea said: "The weapons, bombs and ammunition were stored on top of the hot boiler and it beggars belief that anyone would store items as volatile as bombs and bullets in a hot environment. This is simply reckless and shows a total disregard for the safety of the local residents.

"Anyone with an ounce of sense would know that live ammunition and pipe bombs mixed with heat is a recipe for carnage."

Officers say they're investigating whether the assault rifles were used in attempts to murder police officers in 2015 and 2017.

Detective Superintendent McVea said investigators 'firmly believe' the weapons belong to dissident republican group the New IRA.

He added: "It is clear that whoever placed these weapons in this boiler house was incredibly reckless.

"What is more concerning is that they actually didn’t care at all that they were putting the lives of this entire family neighbourhood at significant risk of death or injury."

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the incident, but police say he has since been released unconditionally.