WATCH: "Beat it, Spiderman" - New Céline Dion video gets the 'Deadpool' treatment

Canadian superstar Céline Dion has released her latest song - with a big twist.

The song 'Ashes' is the theme to the new 'Deadpool 2' film starring Ryan Reynolds.

The sequel film is a very tongue-in-cheek look at the typical superhero genre.

And the accompanying music video is no different.

In a tweet to launch the song, Dion declares: "You’ll be laughing your 'ashes' off!"

Over the years I've received incredible songs and I’ve been involved in fun projects.Ashes is 1 of those songs and @deadpoolmovie is off-the-charts!Take the most insane ride of your life when it opens on 5/18!You’ll be laughing your “ashes” off!–Céline xx https://t.co/oQdifucwUP — Celine Dion (@celinedion) May 3, 2018

It begins with Dion on a big stage with an orchestra singing the song.

And then the Deadpool character emerges on stage with her - dancing provocatively in full costume, and high heels.

Leg splits and dramatic over-gesturing ensue, all the while Dion is continuing as normal with her orchestra.

When it's all over, Deadpool declares: "Céline that was amazing - that was the most beautiful performance I've ever seen in my life!".

"We need to do it again", he tells her.

Perplexed, Dion asks "OK... why?".

"Well it's too good - this is 'Deadpool 2' not 'Titanic' - you're like an 11, we need to get you down to a 5, 5.5 tops."

Referring to herself, Dion replies: "Listen, this thing only goes to 11 - so beat it, Spiderman!"



Deadpool mutters: "God, I should have asked NSync".