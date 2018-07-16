New €130m mozzarella plant to be built in Portlaoise

A new €130 million mozzarella manufacturing plant will be built in Portlaoise.

Glanbia Cheese - a joint venture between Glanbia and the US company Leprino Foods - announced the plans this morning.

The plant will be located at the Togher National Industrial Estate in the Co Laois town.

Construction will begin later this year, with the factory set to start production in 2020.

78 full-time jobs will be created at the factory when it's completed, as well as 250 jobs during construction.

According to Enterprise Ireland, the new facility will source the "majority of its key raw materials from Glanbia Ireland", with the resulting mozzarella set to supply pizza companies and restaurants across Europe.

"A great vote of confidence for the Midlands" Enterprise Ireland CEO Julie Sinnamon congratulates Glanbia on the announcement of a new €130m mozzarella cheese facility in Portlaoise, supported by Enterprise Ireland

Minister Charlie Flanagan described the announcement as a 'great day for Portlaoise and the Midlands'.

He said: "I am delighted to see this level of investment and such a significant number of jobs being created here today – most certainly a welcome boost to the economy of Portlaoise.

"Glanbia’s continuous investment here shows their commitment and confidence in Ireland, our dairy excellence and our talented workforce."